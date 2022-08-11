Dutch Bros Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares are gaining more than 20 percent on Thursday morning trade continuing an uptrend. The company that operates and franchises drive-thru shops has reported 44 percent growth in second quarter revenues. Currently, shares are at $53.00, up 20.43 percent from the previous close of $44.01 on a volume of 1,492,960. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $20.05-$81.40 on average volume 1,637,516.

