Dutch Bros Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Stock Up

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the release, Dutch Bros’ stock climbed 12.3% yesterday in the after-hours trading session.



Dutch Bros’ results reflected strong systemwide momentum, supported by healthy transaction growth, comparable-shop sales expansion and accelerated shop development across both existing and newer markets. Management underscored that disciplined execution of its long-term growth strategy, coupled with refined development processes and a strengthened people pipeline, continued to drive new shop productivity and brand resonance. With an expanding pipeline and ongoing investments in capabilities, Dutch Bros remains focused on advancing toward its multi-year unit growth of 2,029 shops in 2029.

BROS’ Q4 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In fourth-quarter 2025, Dutch Bros reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 17 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. It reported an adjusted EPS of 7 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly total revenues of $443.6 million beat the consensus mark of $427 million. The top line increased 29.4% year over year.



At company-operated shops, revenues were $409.6 million, up 30.4% year over year. Franchising and other revenues amounted to $34 million, which increased 19% year over year.

Dutch Bros’ Comps Details

In the quarter under discussion, systemwide same-shop sales rose 7.7% compared with 6.9% reported in the prior-year quarter. Systemwide same-shop transactions increased 5.4% compared with 2.3% reported in the same period last year.



Company-operated same-shop sales advanced 9.7% compared with 9.5% reported in the year-ago quarter, while company-operated same-shop transactions improved 7.6% compared with 5.2% reported in the prior-year period.

Operating Highlights & Expenses of Dutch Bros

In the fourth quarter, Dutch Bros’ total costs and expenses were $409.7 million compared with $327 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of revenues — stood at 14.7%, contracting 410 basis points from 18.8% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted net income totaled $30.1 million compared with $12.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet of BROS

As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $269.4 million compared with $293.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt (less current portion) at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $196.3 million compared with $219.8 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Shop Openings and Expansion Plans

In the fourth quarter of 2025, BROS opened 55 new shops, including 52 company-operated locations, across 17 states. For 2026, the company expects to open a minimum of 181 shops.

BROS’ 2025 Highlights

Total revenues in 2025 amounted to $1.64 billion compared with $1.28 billion in 2024.

Adjusted net income in 2025 came in at $133.9 million compared with $87.8 million reported in 2024.



In 2025, adjusted EPS came in at 76 cents compared with 49 cents reported in the previous year.

BROS’ 2026 Outlook

Dutch Bros expects 2026 total revenues to be in the band of $2-$2.03 billion. Same-shop sales growth is expected to be in the range of 3% to 5%.



Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to be within $355-$365 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $270 million to $290 million.

BROS’ Zacks Rank

Dutch Bros currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Recent Retail-Wholesale Releases

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. However, both metrics increased year over year.



Yum! Brands capped off another strong year, led by impressive performances at KFC and Taco Bell. Taco Bell continued to outperform the market, posting exceptional same-store sales gains, while KFC achieved a new milestone in restaurant expansion, marking its best year ever for unit growth. Turner noted that YUM heads into 2026 with sharpened priorities centered on its long-term “Raise the Bar” strategy, aimed at sustaining growth.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased from the prior-year quarter’s figure, while the bottom line remained flat.



Chipotle's fourth-quarter results were affected by various headwinds, including near-term margin pressure due to elevated labor, marketing and operating costs. Negative investor sentiment was observed for CMG as management highlighted declining comparable sales amid a dynamic and uncertain consumer backdrop.



Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net revenues beating the same. The top line increased, but the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Starbucks’ management said first-quarter fiscal 2026 results show the “Back to Starbucks” strategy is gaining traction sooner than expected, with sales improving as more customers return and visit often. SBUX is confident this momentum will translate into sustainable earnings growth and support long-term profitability.

