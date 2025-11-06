Dutch Bros Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Up

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



Following the release, Dutch Bros stock inched up 1.7% yesterday in the after-hours trading session.



Dutch Bros delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, reflecting the continued success of its differentiated growth strategy. The company achieved consistent transaction gains for the fifth straight quarter, supported by solid revenue momentum and sustained customer demand. New shop productivity remained strong, while systemwide AUVs reached record highs, underscoring the effectiveness of its expansion model and operational execution.



Management highlighted that the ongoing strength in same-shop sales and transaction growth through October reinforces confidence in achieving the long-term target of 2,029 shops in 2029. The company raised its full-year outlook for total revenues and same-shop sales growth, driven by the durability of the business model and the continued success of its transaction-driving initiatives.

BROS’ Earnings & Revenue Discussion

In third-quarter 2025, Dutch Bros reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 19 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 17 cents. Adjusted earnings increased 18.6% year over year.



Quarterly total revenues of $423.6 million beat the consensus mark of $411.1 million. Additionally, the top line rose 25.2% year over year.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

At company-operated shops, revenues were $392.8 million, up 27.4% year over year. Franchising and other revenues amounted to $30.8 million, which increased 2.8% year over year.

Dutch Bros Comps Details

In the quarter under discussion, systemwide same-shop sales rose 5.7% compared with 2.7% in the prior-year quarter. Systemwide same-shop transactions increased 4.7% compared with 0.8% in the same period last year.



Company-operated same-shop sales advanced 7.4% compared with 4% in the year-ago quarter, while company-operated same-shop transactions improved 6.8% compared with 2.4% in the prior-year period.

Operating Highlights & Expenses of Dutch Bros

In the third quarter, Dutch Bros’ total costs and expenses were $382.1 million, up 25% year over year.



Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses — as a percentage of revenues — stood at 13.6%, contracting 130 basis points from 14.9% in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted net income totaled $33.5 million, up 20.9% year over year.

Balance Sheet of BROS

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $267.2 million compared with $293.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt (less current portion) at the end of the third quarter totaled $196 million compared with $219.8 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Shop Openings and Expansion Plans

In the third quarter of 2025, the company opened 38 new shops, including 34 company-operated locations, across 17 states. Total system shop openings for 2025 are targeted at 160, with a back-weighted pipeline expected in the fourth quarter.



For 2026, the company expects to open approximately 175 total system shops. Any openings below the 2025 target are planned to be incremental to 2026, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

BROS’ 2025 Outlook Raised

Dutch Bros now expects annual total revenues to be in the band of $1.61-$1.615 billion compared with the prior expectation of $1.59-$1.6 billion. Same-shop sales growth is now expected to be approximately 5%, up from the previously projected 4.5%.



Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to be within $285-$290 million. Capital expenditures are still expected to be in the range of $240 million to $260 million.

BROS’ Zacks Rank

Dutch Bros currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

