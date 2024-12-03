Dutch Bros put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Dutch Bros (BROS) with 1,199 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Dec-24 55 puts and Apr-25 49 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 930 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.82, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

