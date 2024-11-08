Dutch Bros price target raised to $38 from $31 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Dutch Bros (BROS) to $38 from $31 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q3 beat.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BROS:
- Qualcomm, Moderna report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz
- Dutch Bros rises 37.5%
- Dutch Bros rises 36.8%
- Dutch Bros rises 31.7%
- Dutch Bros price target raised to $53 from $47 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.