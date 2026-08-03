Dutch Bros to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

BROS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.6%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of BROS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 29 cents, indicating a rise of 11.5% from 26 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $524.2 million. The metric suggests a rise of 26.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dutch Bros Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

Let us take a look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter to be reported.

Factors Likely to Shape BROS’ Quarterly Results

Dutch Bros’ second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from sustained transaction growth, healthy customer demand and continued same-shop sales momentum. The company expects system same-shop sales growth to approach 5% for the quarter, supported by underlying brand strength and transaction growth beyond the unusually successful limited-time offering that aided first-quarter results.



The continued expansion of Dutch Bros’ food platform is likely to have supported second-quarter sales. The program had reached 485 system shops by the end of the first quarter, with attachment rates tracking in the low teens and ahead of initial expectations. Shops offering food continued to generate an approximately 4% comparable-sales lift, while the platform strengthened the morning beverage occasion. Further rollout during the quarter is likely to have supported same-shop sales, transactions and morning-daypart demand.



Strength in company-operated shop revenues and franchising and other revenues is expected to have driven the second-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for company-operated shop revenues is pegged at $485.5 million, up from $380.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for franchising and other revenues is pegged at $38.7 million, compared with $35.3 million a year ago.



Digital engagement and menu innovation may also have supported second-quarter results. Continued adoption of Order Ahead, stronger in-app offer effectiveness and expanded rewards segmentation are likely to have encouraged repeat visits and strengthened customer engagement. The May launch of Myst Energy Refreshers may have provided an additional transaction catalyst by broadening Dutch Bros’ customized energy platform and addressing additional customer occasions.



Pricing and shop expansion are expected to have provided second-quarter top-line support. Dutch Bros carried approximately 1.5 percentage points of pricing into the quarter, benefiting average ticket. The company entered the period with its shop-opening cadence ahead of schedule, while new-shop productivity remained in line with record system-wide AUVs. Strong early performance at converted Clutch Coffee Bar locations and continued openings across existing and new markets may have further expanded the revenue base.



However, elevated input costs are likely to have pressured profitability in the second quarter. Coffee-cost pressure is expected to become more pronounced as 2026 progresses, while expenses associated with the continued food rollout are likely to have weighed on the cost of goods sold. In addition, higher rental expenses stemming from the shift toward build-to-suit leases are expected to have constrained company-operated shop margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About BROS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dutch Bros this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP for BROS: Dutch Bros currently has an Earnings ESP of -4.68%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Dutch Bros’ Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Sweetgreen, Inc. SG has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the to-be-reported quarter, Sweetgreen’s earnings are expected to register a 35% year-over-year increase. SG’s earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average miss being 42.4%.

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +20.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

In the to-be-reported quarter, CAVA’s earnings are expected to increase 6.3% year over year. CAVA’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 16.6%.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

In the to-be-reported quarter, Brinker earnings are expected to register a 23.3% year-over-year decline. EAT’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.