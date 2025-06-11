Dutch Bros' Loyalty Push: Can it Deliver Repeat Traffic?

To drive repeat traffic, Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is leaving no stone unturned. The company is leaning heavily into its Dutch Rewards loyalty program. The early results of these efforts are also promising.



In first-quarter 2025, 72% of system transactions were tied to Dutch Rewards, a five-point increase from the prior-year quarter. This growth reflects not just a rise in sign-ups, particularly in newer markets, but also a stronger ability to tailor offers, drive frequency and promote innovation through a personalized, data-driven channel.



Management emphasized that Dutch Rewards is still in the early innings, having launched just four years ago, but it is already a powerful tool for targeted promotions like sticker days and merchandise drops. These campaigns are bolstering visits across all dayparts and regions, helping Dutch Bros achieve 1.3% system transaction growth in first-quarter 2025, even while lapping strong limited time offers from last year.



Importantly, the loyalty program is part of a broader strategy that includes paid media and digital ordering. As BROS prepares for continued expansion, with at least 160 new shops planned in 2025, Dutch Rewards provides a scalable platform for customer retention. If the company can maintain this trajectory, balancing personalized marketing with a fun, community-first brand experience, Dutch Rewards could be the secret sauce that not only fuels traffic but builds lifetime customer value.



Whether it is enough to weather macro uncertainty remains to be seen, but for now, loyalty looks like a winning bet.

Other Restaurant Operators' Loyalty Program

Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is sharpening its digital strategy with an intensified focus on personalization. In the first quarter of 2025, the company highlighted efforts to “remove friction points within the app” and enhance customer journeys through rewards-driven campaigns. Its rewards platform continues to serve as a key touchpoint, with Chipotle planning to use this for targeted summer activations and cohort-based offers. The loyalty ecosystem is now deeply embedded in Chipotle’s marketing and operations playbook.



Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is benefiting from a revamped loyalty program. Launched in late 2023, the program attracted 2.5 million new members in its first year, reaching a total of 35.7 million active users by 2024. This growth was fueled by targeting light users and carryout customers, allowing for more personalized marketing and increased repeat purchases. Internationally, Domino’s executed tailored strategies such as waiving delivery fees in India, launching with Uber in Canada and the United Kingdom, and introducing competitively priced products in Mexico. Overall, Domino’s anticipates sustained momentum as it continues enhancing value proposition and customer loyalty.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Dutch Bros stock has risen 33.9% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 4.2%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BROS is trading at a premium to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 6.61X. The figure is well above the industry average of 4.05X.

P/S(F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, BROS' 2025 earnings estimates have inched down to 61 cents per share from 62 cents. Despite this slight revision, the company has been on track for robust growth, with revenues and earnings expected to rise 23.5% and 24.5%, respectively, year over year.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

