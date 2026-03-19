Dutch Bros Loyalty Hits 15M Members: Is Engagement Driving Sales?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is proving that loyalty-led engagement can be a powerful sales engine. The company’s Dutch Rewards program surpassed 15 million members at the end of 2025, with loyalty users accounting for roughly 72% of system transactions, up meaningfully year over year. This scale is not just a vanity metric; it is translating directly into higher traffic, frequency and customer lifetime value.

The key lies in how Dutch Bros is leveraging data and personalization. By targeting customers more effectively and engaging them at the right moments, the company is driving incremental visits and strengthening retention. Management highlighted that active users and registrations per shop continue to rise, signaling deeper engagement rather than just broader reach.

Loyalty is also tightly integrated with digital initiatives. The Order Ahead feature, which reached about 14% of transactions in fourth-quarter 2025, is reinforcing app usage and further boosting Rewards penetration. This creates a flywheel: convenience drives adoption, which enhances data insights, enabling better targeting and ultimately more transactions.

Importantly, this engagement is showing up in the numbers. Strong transaction growth has been a key driver of same-store sales, with fourth-quarter 2025 comps supported by increased visit frequency rather than just pricing. Combined with menu innovation and merchandising drops, Dutch Bros is keeping customers consistently engaged across occasions.

Looking ahead, the company’s ability to scale personalization and expand its loyalty ecosystem could remain a major competitive advantage. While macro pressures like commodity costs persist, Dutch Bros’ growing, highly engaged customer base positions it well to sustain traffic-driven growth.

Starbucks & McDonald’s: Loyalty Powerhouses in Beverage

Dutch Bros’ loyalty momentum is unfolding in a competitive arena led by Starbucks Corporation SBUX and McDonald's Corporation MCD. Starbucks remains the gold standard in digital engagement, with its Rewards ecosystem driving high-frequency visits, personalization and premium ticket growth. The company’s app seamlessly integrates ordering, payments and tailored offers, reinforcing habitual usage and deep customer stickiness.

On the other hand, McDonald’s has rapidly scaled its MyMcDonald’s Rewards platform, leveraging its massive global footprint. The company combines value-driven promotions with digital ordering and app-based deals to boost traffic, particularly in beverages like iced coffee and specialty drinks. McDonald’s scale allows it to aggressively compete on convenience and pricing.

Both Starbucks and McDonald’s underscore how loyalty ecosystems are central to sustaining traffic. However, Dutch Bros is carving a niche by blending digital engagement with a strong human connection and customization, helping it stand out despite the scale advantages of these larger competitors.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have lost 21.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.1% decline.

BROS’ One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, BROS trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.95, up from the industry’s average of 3.71.

BROS’ P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 30 days. The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 19.7% rise in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BROS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.