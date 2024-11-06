Dutch Bros jumps 17% to $41 after Q3 earnings beat, guidance raise

16:50 EST Dutch Bros (BROS) jumps 17% to $41 after Q3 earnings beat, guidance raise
- Dutch Bros reports Q3 EPS 16c, consensus 12c
- Dutch Bros raises FY24 revenue view to $1.255B-$1.260B, consensus $1.23
