Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dutch Bros Inc.'s (NYSE:BROS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. With the latest financial year loss of US$592m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$680m, the US$8.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Dutch Bros' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Dutch Bros, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$22m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:BROS Earnings Per Share Growth December 15th 2021

Underlying developments driving Dutch Bros' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

