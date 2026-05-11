Dutch Bros' Food Rollout Gains Scale: Can It Lift Frequency?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is increasingly leveraging food offerings to complement its beverage-centric operating model, with first-quarter 2026 results reflecting continued traction from the ongoing platform rollout.

During the quarter, the company expanded its food program to 485 systemwide shops, including franchise locations. Management noted that food attachment rates are tracking in the low teens and modestly ahead of initial expectations. BROS also indicated that locations offering food continue to generate an approximate 4% comparable-sales benefit on a systemwide basis.

Management emphasized that the food initiative is contributing to stronger morning beverage occasions while reinforcing routine-driven customer behavior. The company highlighted that operational execution has remained efficient as the rollout expands across the store base.

BROS continues to prioritize operational simplicity while using food offerings to support frequency and beverage occasions. The company introduced a ninth SKU during the first quarter — a cake pop designed to support afternoon traffic occasions. Management reiterated that the broader strategy remains centered on maintaining limited menu complexity while introducing products that complement beverage consumption occasions.

Execution trends also remain favorable as the rollout scales. Dutch Bros stated that implementation has progressed smoothly, supported by operational learnings from prior digital and mobile-order rollouts. Based on current performance trends, the company expects the food rollout across company-operated shops to be substantially completed by the third quarter of 2026.

Peer Comparison

Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG are also leaning more aggressively into food and occasion expansion strategies, though each is approaching the opportunity differently from Dutch Bros.

At Starbucks, management highlighted stronger food attachment in the fiscal second quarter, supported by bakery innovation and broader morning and afternoon occasion expansion. The company specifically noted that artisanal bakery launches contributed to higher food attach and average ticket growth. Starbucks is also using refreshers, energy beverages and customizable drink platforms to drive incremental afternoon visits and customer frequency.



Meanwhile, Chipotle continues to focus on menu innovation and new occasions to drive incremental transactions. Management noted that limited-time offerings such as Chicken Al Pastor and Cilantro Lime Sauce contributed to positive transaction growth in the first quarter. Chipotle also emphasized that catering and “Build Your Own Chipotle” are emerging as incremental group-order occasions that could become a more meaningful contributor to sales over time.



Compared with Starbucks and Chipotle, Dutch Bros is pursuing a narrower food strategy centered on supporting beverage routines rather than building a broader meal platform. Management reiterated that the company intends to maintain low menu complexity while using food primarily to strengthen morning occasions and drive frequency.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have gained 3.7% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 7%.

BROS’ Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Dutch Bros stock trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.90, above the industry’s average of 3.32.

BROS’ P/s Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year uptick of 21.1%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of BROS Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dutch Bros stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.