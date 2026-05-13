Dutch Bros Expands in Arizona With Phoenix East Valley Acquisition

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is strengthening its presence in Arizona through an agreement to acquire the Phoenix East Valley franchise, further expanding its company-operated footprint in an established growth market. The acquisition is expected to enhance operational control, support market density and align with the company’s long-term expansion strategy.

Deep Dive Into the Acquisition

Dutch Bros is strengthening its corporate-operated footprint in the high-growth Phoenix East Valley market through its agreement to acquire 29 shops from retiring franchise owner Jim Thompson. This strategic transition, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, marks the conclusion of Thompson’s nearly two-decade tenure and allows the company to build upon a deeply established regional foundation.



While the pending acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and was not reflected in the annual guidance issued on May 6, 2026, it aligns with the brand's aggressive expansion strategy. By shifting these locations to company-operated status, Dutch Bros continues its disciplined march toward reaching 2,029 shops by 2029 and fulfilling a long-term vision of operating more than 7,000 locations nationwide.

BROS’ Expansion Strategy Gains Momentum

Dutch Bros continues to scale through a growing real estate pipeline, market densification and conversion opportunities. It ended first-quarter 2026 with 1,177 shops across 25 states after opening 41 new shops, including seven Clutch Coffee Bar conversions. Management raised its 2026 development target to at least 185 system shop openings.



The company’s unit economics also remain strong. System average unit volumes reached a record $2.2 million in the first quarter, while new shop productivity remained in line with system-wide averages. Management also noted that Clutch conversions are already outperforming system-wide AUVs and generating more than three times their pre-conversion volumes on average.



The Phoenix East Valley acquisition adds another lever to this strategy, allowing Dutch Bros to deepen its presence in Arizona while increasing company-operated control in a proven market.

BROS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros have lost 4.7% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 6.4% decline. The company benefits from continued unit additions and early, above-average performance from converted Clutch locations. Going forward, Dutch Bros expects its disciplined real estate pipeline, market planning efforts and ongoing real estate investments to support continued acceleration in long-term shop openings and drive growth. Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.



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BROS’ Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Dutch Bros currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Here are some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector:



Five Below, Inc. FIVE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 63.4%, on average. FIVE stock has rallied 45.6% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 11.3% and 19.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average. SBUX stock has surged 103.8% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Starbucks’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 2.7% and 12.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. LEVI stock has gained 29.8% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 5.2% and 11.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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