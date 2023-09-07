News & Insights

Dutch Bros Drops 5% After Public Offering Of 300 Mln Of Shares

September 07, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) are falling more than 5% Thursday morning after the company announced public offering of $300 million of shares.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

BROS, currently at $26.59, touched a new low of $24.64 this morning.

