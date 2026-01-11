Dutch Bros: Could This Fast-Growing Coffee Chain Be a Long-Term Winner?​

Key Points

Dutch Bros stands out for its beverages and for giving back to the communities it serves.

The stock's valuation may give investors pause.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has gained increased investor attention in recent years. A unique concept and a rapid expansion across the U.S. stoked fast revenue growth and increased recognition, particularly at a time when its largest rival, Starbucks, is looking for ways to reinvigorate its brand.

Nonetheless, Dutch Bros is still a fraction of Starbucks' size, and consumers have numerous choices when it comes to coffee and beverages. Amid those conditions, can the coffee stock perk up investor returns, or should they look for caffeine highs elsewhere?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The state of Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros has stood out in the crowded coffee marketplace. It operates drive-thru coffeeshops, attempting to reach out to customers by adding a personal touch between customers and employees, who it calls "broistas." It also empowers shops to host local events for organizations with its focus on giving back to the communities its serves.

Additionally, it has developed a customer following with breve drinks, which are based on espresso and half-and-half. It also offers teas, smoothies, lemonades, energy drinks, and other beverages.

The company has also taken this concept across the country rapidly. As of the end of the third quarter of 2025, it operated 1,081 shops in 24 states, well above the 471 locations it had when it announced its IPO in 2021.

Financial growth

Amid that growth, Dutch Bros reported about $1.2 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025, a 27% yearly increase. This included 5.2% same-shop sales growth over the same period, an indication of its rising popularity.

During that time, the company kept cost and expense growth in check. As a result, it earned $58 million in net income in the first three quarters of 2025, rising 85% from year-ago levels.

That growth helped the stock early in 2025, but over the last year, it is up by just 12%. Valuation may partially explain that slowdown, as Dutch Bros shares trade at a 126 P/E ratio, far above the S&P 500 average of 31.

Nonetheless, Dutch Bros intends to grow to 2,029 shops by 2029. Such growth is bullish for Dutch Bros, but it remains to be seen whether investors are willing to overlook the high valuation to buy into this growth story.

Is Dutch Bros a long-term winner?

Given its rapid growth, Dutch Bros stock should be a long-term winner.

Admittedly, the high valuation and competitive nature of Dutch Bros' business may give investors pause. Even though its rapid growth arguably commands a premium, it also makes the stock's near-term direction uncertain. Knowing that, investors should accumulate shares slowly if they choose to invest.

Still, the fact that the store footprint is set to almost double in three years should bode well for Dutch Bros stock and its financials. That means investors should expect the rapid revenue growth to continue for the foreseeable future, a factor that should take the stock higher over time.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $479,476 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $49,342 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $482,451!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 11, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.