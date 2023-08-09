Dutch Bros Climbs 21% After Swinging To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) shares are gaining more than 22 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a profit in the second quarter versus loss last year, on improved revenues.

The company's earnings for the quarter were $2.75 million or $0.05 per share, compared to loss of $906 thousand or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $249.88 million from $186.38 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $34.20, up 21.79 percent from the previous close of $27.99 on a volume of 2,322,891.

