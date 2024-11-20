Dutch Bros call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Dutch Bros (BROS) with 7,309 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 7 points to 45.38%. Dec-24 57.5 calls and Dec-24 52.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 19th.
