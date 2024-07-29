Dutch Bros (BROS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Dutch Bros (BROS) standing at $38.36, reflecting a +0.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor witnessed a loss of 8.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $316.83 million, indicating a 26.79% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, signifying shifts of +20% and +26.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dutch Bros. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. As of now, Dutch Bros holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Dutch Bros is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 105.98. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.46 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that BROS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

