Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $34.71, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor had lost 10.93% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dutch Bros as it approaches its next earnings release.

BROS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $713.63 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10% and +43.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dutch Bros currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Dutch Bros is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 130.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.25.

It is also worth noting that BROS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BROS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

