Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Moves -2.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $57.84, marking a -2.49% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

Shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor have appreciated by 13.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.17, marking a 6.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $411.13 million, reflecting a 21.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.68 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, representing changes of +38.78% and +25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dutch Bros. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.67% upward. Dutch Bros currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dutch Bros is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 87.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.5.

One should further note that BROS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.21 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.