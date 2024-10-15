Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dutch Bros (BROS) standing at $34.20, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.01%.

The the stock of drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor has risen by 0.85% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dutch Bros in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Dutch Bros is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.43%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $323.92 million, reflecting a 22.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

BROS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30% and +26.97%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dutch Bros currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dutch Bros has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.78, which means Dutch Bros is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BROS has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

