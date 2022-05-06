Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $45.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor had lost 12.11% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dutch Bros as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $710.23 million, which would represent changes of +3.33% and +42.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dutch Bros currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 147.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.91.

It is also worth noting that BROS currently has a PEG ratio of 4.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

