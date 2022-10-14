Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Jumps 6.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Dutch Bros (BROS) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $33.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The Dutch Bros stock rallied after an upgrade by an analyst at TipRanks. The analyst at TipRanks believes that the stock, which was down more than 30% since August, has upside now. Earlier, the analyst downgraded the stock in August believing that the shares were fairly valued at the time.



Additionally, JP Morgan upgraded the stock’s rating two days before TipRanks. The JP Morgan analyst noted that the stock has become attractive after the recent sell-off, given the company’s continued stability over time on differentiated drinks portfolio. The company offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products. It also features Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

This drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -73.9%. Revenues are expected to be $195.87 million, up 50.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Dutch Bros, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BROS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Dutch Bros is part of the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2% higher at $59.93. KOF has returned -7.6% in the past month.

For Coca-Cola FEMSA , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.79. This represents a change of -2.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.