Dutch Bros (BROS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $47.30, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor had lost 5.21% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $447.17 million, reflecting a 25.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.91 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, indicating changes of +19.74% and +24.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.91% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dutch Bros is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.85. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.27.

Meanwhile, BROS's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.