Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dutch Bros (BROS) reported $201.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 44.1%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was -57.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total shop count : 671 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 667.2.

: 671 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 667.2. Number of shops- Franchised : 275 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 275.5.

: 275 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 275.5. Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned : -2.1% compared to the -2.38% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -2.1% compared to the -2.38% average estimate based on four analysts. Number of shops- Company-operated : 396 compared to the 390.75 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 396 compared to the 390.75 average estimate based on four analysts. Same shop sales growth : -0.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.65%.

: -0.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.65%. Revenues- Franchising and other : $26.32 million versus $27.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $26.32 million versus $27.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenues- Company-operated shops: $175.51 million compared to the $168.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.7% year over year.

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

