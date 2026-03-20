Dutch Bros (BROS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed the most recent trading day at $50.00, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.01%.

Shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor witnessed a gain of 2.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.84%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dutch Bros in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $447.17 million, showing a 25.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.9 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, representing changes of +18.42% and +24.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.46% higher. Currently, Dutch Bros is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dutch Bros is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 56.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.23.

One should further note that BROS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.