Dutch Bros (BROS) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Dutch Bros (BROS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BROS broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of BROS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that BROS could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider BROS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch BROS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

