Dutch Bros (BROS) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Dutch Bros (BROS) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BROS surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, BROS has gained 7.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at BROS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on BROS for more gains in the near future.

