Dutch Bros (BROS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dutch Bros (BROS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $257.19 million, exhibiting an increase of 29.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 11.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dutch Bros metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchising and other' at $26.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' to reach $230.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total shop count' of 788. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 641.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of shops - Company-operated' reaching 501. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 336 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of shops - Franchised' should come in at 286. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 267 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>



Dutch Bros shares have witnessed a change of +10.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BROS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.