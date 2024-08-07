Dutch Bros (BROS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dutch Bros (BROS) reported $324.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 30%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.07 million, representing a surprise of +2.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total shop count : 912 versus 910 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 912 versus 910 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of shops - Franchised : 300 versus 297 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 300 versus 297 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of shops - Company-operated : 612 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 613.

: 612 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 613. Same shop sales growth : 4.1% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4.1% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned : 5.2% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 5.2% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Total net - new shop openings : 36 versus 36 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 36 versus 36 estimated by three analysts on average. Company-operated new openings : 30 versus 33 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 30 versus 33 estimated by three analysts on average. Franchised new openings : 6 compared to the 3 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6 compared to the 3 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Franchising and other : $29.65 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $29.65 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $30.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Revenues- Company-operated shops : $295.27 million versus $286.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.6% change.

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.