Dutch Bros (BROS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Dutch Bros (BROS) reported $415.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 28%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.94 million, representing a surprise of +3.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Shop count, end of period - Total shop count : 1,043 versus 1,042 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1,043 versus 1,042 estimated by six analysts on average. Shop count, end of period - Franchised : 318 versus 322 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 318 versus 322 estimated by five analysts on average. Shop count, end of period - Company-operated : 725 compared to the 720 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 725 compared to the 720 average estimate based on five analysts. System same shop sales and transactions : 6.1% versus 4.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6.1% versus 4.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Company-operated same shop sales and transactions : 7.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.3%.

: 7.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.3%. Total net - new shop openings : 31 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 31 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average. Company-operated new openings : 30 compared to the 26 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 30 compared to the 26 average estimate based on three analysts. Franchised new openings : 1 compared to the 5 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1 compared to the 5 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Franchising and other : $35.31 million versus $32.46 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.

: $35.31 million versus $32.46 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Revenues- Company-operated shops: $380.5 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $368.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.9%.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

