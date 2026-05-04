Dutch Bros (BROS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Dutch Bros (BROS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $447.25 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.9%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchising and other' at $31.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' to reach $415.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'System same shop sales and transactions' will reach 5.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Shop count, end of period - Total shop count' stands at 1,169 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,012 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shop count, end of period - Franchised' reaching 329 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 317 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shop count, end of period - Company-operated' should come in at 840 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 695 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-operated same shop sales and transactions' should arrive at 6.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net - new shop openings' will reach 32 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Franchised new openings' of 4 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5 .

Analysts expect 'Company-operated new openings' to come in at 28 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25 .

Over the past month, Dutch Bros shares have recorded returns of +13.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BROS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.