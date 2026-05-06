Dutch Bros (BROS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Dutch Bros (BROS) reported revenue of $464.41 million, up 30.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.25 million, representing a surprise of +3.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

System same shop sales and transactions : 5.1% versus 5.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5.1% versus 5.8% estimated by seven analysts on average. Shop count, end of period - Total shop count : 1,177 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,169.

: 1,177 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,169. Shop count, end of period - Franchised : 333 versus 329 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 333 versus 329 estimated by five analysts on average. Company-operated same shop sales and transactions : 6.9% versus 6.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 6.9% versus 6.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Shop count, end of period - Company-operated : 844 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 840.

: 844 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 840. Total net - new shop openings : 41 versus 32 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 41 versus 32 estimated by three analysts on average. Franchised new openings : 8 versus 4 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8 versus 4 estimated by three analysts on average. Company-operated new openings : 33 compared to the 28 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 33 compared to the 28 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Franchising and other : $35.36 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $31.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.

: $35.36 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $31.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%. Revenues- Company-operated shops: $429.06 million versus $415.35 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.4% change.

Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>

Shares of Dutch Bros have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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