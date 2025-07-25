Dutch Bros (BROS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed the most recent trading day at $59.50, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor have depreciated by 13.34% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.05%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 5.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $401.5 million, indicating a 23.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.41% and +23.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.52% downward. Dutch Bros is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Dutch Bros is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 98.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.91 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BROS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BROS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

