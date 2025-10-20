Dutch Bros (BROS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed the most recent trading day at $56.10, moving +2.17% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor had lost 6.33% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 6.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $411.29 million, indicating a 21.61% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.68 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, indicating changes of +38.78% and +25.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dutch Bros currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dutch Bros is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 81.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.69, which means Dutch Bros is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that BROS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

