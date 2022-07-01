Dutch Bros (BROS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $32.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor had lost 20.84% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dutch Bros as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $713.63 million. These totals would mark changes of -10% and +43.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dutch Bros's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 118.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.92.

Investors should also note that BROS has a PEG ratio of 3.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BROS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

