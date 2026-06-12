Dutch Bros (BROS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Dutch Bros (BROS) ended the recent trading session at $65.89, demonstrating a +1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor had gained 30.06% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dutch Bros in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 11.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $522.5 million, showing a 25.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.37% and +26.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.43% increase. Dutch Bros is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dutch Bros currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.07 for its industry.

It's also important to note that BROS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.