Dutch Bros (BROS) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Dutch Bros (BROS) ended the recent trading session at $34.84, demonstrating a +0.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.51%.

Shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor witnessed a gain of 8.75% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 21.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $323.92 million, reflecting a 22.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +30% and +26.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dutch Bros. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dutch Bros is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Dutch Bros is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 88.27. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.58 for its industry.

One should further note that BROS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 2.18 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

