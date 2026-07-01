Dutch Bros (BROS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $73.31, marking a +2.09% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.66%.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor's shares have seen an increase of 24.11% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dutch Bros in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 11.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $522.32 million, indicating a 25.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BROS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.37% and +27.01%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% upward. Currently, Dutch Bros is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dutch Bros is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 77.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.37 of its industry.

It's also important to note that BROS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BROS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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