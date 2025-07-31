Dutch Bros (BROS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed the most recent trading day at $59.27, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor's stock has dropped by 9.05% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dutch Bros in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 5.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $401.94 million, indicating a 23.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.59 per share and a revenue of $1.58 billion, indicating changes of +20.41% and +23.36%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Dutch Bros holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Dutch Bros is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 101.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.39.

We can additionally observe that BROS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.51.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BROS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.