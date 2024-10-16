Dutch Bros (BROS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Dutch Bros (BROS) ended the recent trading session at $34.86, demonstrating a +1.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor had lost 1.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 21.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $324.45 million, indicating a 22.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30% and +27.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Dutch Bros boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dutch Bros is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 86.74. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.7 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that BROS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.