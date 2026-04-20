Dutch Bros (BROS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Dutch Bros (BROS) closed at $54.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor's shares have seen an increase of 6.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.72% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dutch Bros will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $446.65 million, up 25.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.9 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion, which would represent changes of +18.42% and +24.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dutch Bros has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.3, so one might conclude that Dutch Bros is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BROS has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.