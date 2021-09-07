Dutch Bros aims for over $3.3 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Coffee chain Dutch Bros is aiming for a valuation of over $3.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The Grants Pass, Oregon-based company plans to raise more than $421.05 million in the IPO.

