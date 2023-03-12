US Markets
SIVB

Dutch biotech Pharming says it held $45 mln in collapsed SVB

March 12, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Deutsch for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - Dutch biotech firm Pharming said on Sunday it held $45 million in collapsed U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank's SIVB.O British and U.S. units and that it will seek to recover the funds.

Pharming said it held $26 million in SVB US and $19 million in SVB UK.

"Pharming’s deposits with SVB US are largely uninsured and its deposits with SVB UK largely exceed the applicable protected limit." it added in a statement.

The Leiden-based company said it was "confident" that SVB's collapse would not materially impact its operating plans or convertible debt service obligations and other material cash requirements "for the next twelve months and beyond".

Pharming said that it had total cash and cash equivalents, together with restricted cash, of approximately $209 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((anthony.deutsch@thomsonreuters.com; +31202066563;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB
PHAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.