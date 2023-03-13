US Markets
Dutch biotech Pharming expects to have full access to funds at SVB

March 13, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 13 (Reuters) - Dutch biotech firm Pharming PHAR.AS said on Monday it expected to have full access to its cash on deposit at Silicon Valley Bank, following the U.S. government's move to insure all depositors at the collapsed lender.

Pharming on Sunday said it held $45 million in Silicon Valley Bank's SIVB.O U.S. and British units.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

