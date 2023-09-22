Dutch bank stocks fall after lawmakers back higher tax on banks, listed companies

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Dutch banks stocks fell on Friday after Dutch lawmakers backed a higher tax on banks to cover an increase of the minimum wage and larger childcare support in 2024.

The lawmakers also backed the introduction of a tax on share buybacks by listed companies.

At 0941 GMT, ING Groep INGA.AS shares were down 5.1%, ABN AMRO ABNd.AS shares were 3.9% lower and Van Lanschot Kempen VLAN.AS were losing 1%.

The Amsterdam Exchange Index .AEX was last down 0.4%, underperforming the broader pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX which was down 0.2%.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

