Dutch bank ING to be sued for financing fossil fuel projects, Friends of the Earth say

AMSTERDAM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING INGA.AS will be sued for its ongoing financing of fossil fuel projects that cause climate change, the Dutch branch of climate activist group Friends of the Earth said on Friday.

"Because they fund polluters, they play a crucial role in climate change," Friends of the Earth director Donald Pols said of ING at the announcement of the lawsuit.

