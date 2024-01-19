News & Insights

Dutch bank ING to be sued for financing fossil fuel projects, Friends of the Earth say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 19, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Written by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling for Reuters

AMSTERDAM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING INGA.AS will be sued for its ongoing financing of fossil fuel projects that cause climate change, the Dutch branch of climate activist group Friends of the Earth said on Friday.

"Because they fund polluters, they play a crucial role in climate change," Friends of the Earth director Donald Pols said of ING at the announcement of the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

