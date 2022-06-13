Dutch bank ING targets annual income growth of 3% for 2022-2025

ING Groep NV, the largest Dutch bank, said on Monday its aimed to achieve 3% annual income growth for the period 2022 to 2025 as part of its mid-term financial targets.

It would also target a cost/income ratio of 50-52% and a return of equity of 12% by 2025, it said in a statement before a meeting with investors.

ING's income rose 4.8% in 2021, while the cost/income ratio was 60.5% in 2021 and return on equity was 9%. In the first quarter, the bank reported rising provisions for bad loans in Russia and Ukraine. L2N2WY09U

