Dutch bank ING Q4 profit beats estimates; sees lower total income in 2024

Feb 1 (Reuters) - ING Groep INGA.AS, the largest Dutch bank by assets, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday aided by higher interest rates, although it forecast lower total income for 2024.

The banking sector has been one of the main beneficiaries of rising rates over the last three years to curb inflation, but investors say these profits have likely peaked as central banks see the end of this cycle of monetary tightening.

The group, which serves around 37 million customers, corporate clients and financial institutions in more than 40 countries, said its net profit jumped 43.1% to 1.56 billion euros ($1.69 billion) in the October-December period, slightly ahead of the 1.54 billion euro average estimate by analysts polled by the company.

For the full-year 2023, ING reported net profit of 7.29 billion euros, up from 3.67 billion euros a year earlier.

ING said it expected total income in 2024 to remain strong in a positive rate environment, albeit somewhat lower than 22.58 billion euros in 2023.

"We're confident that we'll be able to continue to deliver a sustained return on equity of 12%, as economic indicators further stabilise," CEO Steven van Rijswijk said in a statement.

However, the Dutch bank reported fourth-quarter net interest income of 3.88 billion euros, missing analysts' estimates of 3.98 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

