Dutch bank ABN Amro's Q1 profit beats estimates

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit above market expectations at 295 million euros ($310.6 million), helped by the reopening of Dutch society as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Analysts in a company-provided poll had forecast an average profit of 259 million euros in the January-March period. In the same period last year, the bank posted a loss of 54 million after it had to pay a hefty money laundering fine.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

