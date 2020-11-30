Dutch bank ABN Amro to cut 15% of staff by 2024

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Monday said it would cut 15% of its staff through 2024, as the lender focuses on profitable activities in the Netherlands and northwest Europe.

ABN said it expects to bring down its costs by 700 million euros ($838.11 million) in the coming four years, while it aims for a core capital adequacy ratio of at least 13% and a return on equity of 8% by 2024.

